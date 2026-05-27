Anti-drone systems along border within six months: Amit Shah in Bikaner
He said, “It is our responsibility to inform the civil administration if any illegal construction takes place within villages located inside this 50-kilometre zone,” adding that if any artificial demographic change takes place, the BSF must remain alert and inform the state government.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said anti-drone systems will be deployed along the international border within the next six months, underlining the need to view the BSF’s traditional role “from a new dimension”.
Speaking at an event near the international border in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, Shah said that the BSF must strengthen its preparedness by maintaining constant vigilance against illegal smuggling, infiltration, and cross-border activities, highlighting the Centre’s decision to expand BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 kilometres to 50 kilometres from the border.
He said, “It is our responsibility to inform the civil administration if any illegal construction takes place within villages located inside this 50-kilometre zone,” adding that if any artificial demographic change takes place, the BSF must remain alert and inform the state government.
He said it is also the responsibility of the force to take all necessary measures to strictly stop the smuggling of narcotics and weapons through drones and other means. In this regard, the government will begin installing anti-drone systems within the next six months, he said, stressing that it is equally important to identify who receives the drones once they land on Indian soil and who uses the materials brought by them for anti-national activities.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
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Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More