Anti-drone systems along border within six months: Amit Shah in Bikaner

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said anti-drone systems will be deployed along the international border within the next six months, underlining the need to view the BSF’s traditional role “from a new dimension”.

Speaking at an event near the international border in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, Shah said that the BSF must strengthen its preparedness by maintaining constant vigilance against illegal smuggling, infiltration, and cross-border activities, highlighting the Centre’s decision to expand BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 kilometres to 50 kilometres from the border.

He said, “It is our responsibility to inform the civil administration if any illegal construction takes place within villages located inside this 50-kilometre zone,” adding that if any artificial demographic change takes place, the BSF must remain alert and inform the state government.