After Anantnag attack, Amit Shah tells slain policeman’s family: ‘His courage will remain etched in memory’

Union Home Minister spoke to the family on phone and offered his condolences. (File photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday dialled the family of the policeman who was killed in Anantnag on July 22. Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, a resident of Budgam in Central Kashmir, who was posted with the Indian Reserve Police and attached with the Special Operations Group, was on Amarnath Yatra duty.

The J&K Police said that a militant fired at Qureshi from point blank range near Lalchowk in Anantnag in South Kashmir.

BJP’s Sunil Sharma, Leader of the Opposition in the J&K Assembly, visited the family on Friday to offer condolences. During the visit, the LoP facilitated the call between Qureshi’s son Absar and the HM during which Shah offered his condolences to the family. Qureshi is survived by his wife and three children.