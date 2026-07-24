After Anantnag attack, Amit Shah tells slain policeman’s family: ‘His courage will remain etched in memory’

The J&K Police said that a militant fired at Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi from point blank range near Lalchowk in Anantnag in South Kashmir.

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
2 min readSrinagarJul 24, 2026 09:23 PM IST
amit shah, jammu and kashmirUnion Home Minister spoke to the family on phone and offered his condolences. (File photo)
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday dialled the family of the policeman who was killed in Anantnag on July 22. Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, a resident of Budgam in Central Kashmir, who was posted with the Indian Reserve Police and attached with the Special Operations Group, was on Amarnath Yatra duty.

The J&K Police said that a militant fired at Qureshi from point blank range near Lalchowk in Anantnag in South Kashmir.

BJP’s Sunil Sharma, Leader of the Opposition in the J&K Assembly, visited the family on Friday to offer condolences. During the visit, the LoP facilitated the call between Qureshi’s son Absar and the HM during which Shah offered his condolences to the family. Qureshi is survived by his wife and three children.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also visited Beerwah to meet the family members of Head Constable Qureshi.

Must Read | 2,500 detained across Kashmir in crackdown over cop’s killing

Sinha paid tribute to the policeman and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. He said the entire nation is proud of the brave-heart “whose courage, sacrifice, and devotion to duty will remain etched in our collective memory.”

He assured the family that the administration stands firmly with them and will ensure their well-being and dignity. The LG also assured full support to the family until Qureshi’s son finishes his studies and becomes eligible for a compassionate government appointment.

The search for the militant involved in the attack remains ongoing with the police detaining over 2500 locals across the valley. Qureshi was killed in the first attack since the Pahalgam attack in April 2025.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

 

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