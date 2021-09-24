Amit Shah to address cooperatives conference on Sept 25

Home Minister Amit Shah, who also holds charge of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation, will address a cooperatives conference on September 25. Over over 2,000 members of different cooperatives are expected to participate in the conference.

In a statement, the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) said, “India’s first cooperative conference is being organized by India’s leading cooperative organization IFFCO, National Cooperative Federation of India, Amul, Sahakar Bharti, NAFED, KRIBHCO and all cooperatives together.”

“Representatives from different states and various cooperative sectors across the country will participate in this conference and contribute towards realizing the dream of self-reliant India,” the statement said.

Minister of State for Cooperation, B L Verma and president of the International Cooperative Alliance (Global), Dr Ariel Guarco, will also participate in the conference.

The conference will be the first big event since the Modi government carved out the Ministry of Cooperation from the Agriculture Ministry in July this year. Shah is the first Cooperative Minister.

“The core mantra of the Ministry of Cooperation is to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework and streamline the processes to enable the development of Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS),” the statement said.

“This conference will also play an important role in strengthening Indian cooperatives on the global stage. It will also work towards realizing the aim of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,” the statement added.