After SC verdict in Elgaar Parishad case, Amit Shah says Congress politicising issue of national security

BJP chief Amit Shah Friday said the Supreme Court, through its verdict on the arrest of activists, has exposed those politicising an issue of national security, and called on those “plotting against the country” to apologise. Training his guns on Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, Shah said the party supports ‘Bharat ke Tukde Tukde Gang‘, Maoists, fake activists and corrupt elements and defames those who are honest and working.

“Those who stooped down to the level of politicising an issue of national security have been exposed by the Honourable Supreme Court’s decision today,” Shah tweeted. “It is high time that the Congress now clears it’s stand on this critical issue of Urban Naxalism.”

“India is a vibrant democracy with a healthy culture of debate, discussion and dissent. However, plotting against the country with the intent to harm our citizens is not one of these. Those who politicised this issue need to apologise,” he said.

There is only one place for idiocy and it’s called the Congress. Support ‘Bharat Ke Tukde Tukde Gang’, Maoists, fake activists and corrupt elements. Defame all those who are honest and working. Welcome to Rahul Gandhi’s Congress. #BhimaKoregaon https://t.co/eWoeT0qo1L — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 28, 2018

When the activists were arrested in August, Gandhi had blamed the RSS for shutting down NGOs, jailing all activists and shooting those that complain. “There is only place for one NGO in India and it’s called the RSS. Shut down all other NGOs. Jail all activists and shoot those that complain. Welcome to the new India,” he had tweeted.

Amit Shah in response said Friday, “There is only one place for idiocy and it’s called the Congress. Support ‘Bharat Ke Tukde Tukde Gang’, Maoists, fake activists and corrupt elements. Defame all those who are honest and working. Welcome to Rahul Gandhi’s Congress.”

The Supreme Court Friday refused to intervene in the arrest of five activists in connection with the Elgaar Parishad event in Pune last December. The apex court, extending their house arrest for another four weeks, allowed the Pune police to continue its probe in the case. It dismissed a petition filed on behalf of the activists seeking a SIT probe.

