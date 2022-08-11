Amit Shah a backstage hero, has no desire for credit: Rajnath Singh at book launch

August 11, 2022 7:38:31 am
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is a “backstage hero who has no desire for credit”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday.
“It will not be an exaggeration to say Shah is a backstage hero (nepathya ke nayak). He has no desire for credit. He remains in the background and does so much work for the government as well as for the party, and still gets time to read so much,” Singh said while releasing the book Shabdansh, a collection of Shah’s speeches on a number of issues, in New Delhi.
“He talks less, but when he talks he does so meaningfully,” Singh said.
Lauding the Home Minister for his knowledge of politics, spirituality and other subjects, the defence minister said Shah’s life has had its share of bittersweet memories. He was referring to the Gujarat leader spending months in jail over the Sohrabuddin Sheikh case in which he was acquitted later.
“The investigating agencies harassed him. Not only him, our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji also went through it. (Shah) went wherever the probe agencies summoned him. He had trust and faith in the justice system,” Singh said, taking a swipe at the Congress which had held protests when Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were summoned by the ED in the National Herald case.
