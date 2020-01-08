Amit Shah: 90 per cent promises in BJP election manifesto fulfilled

Amit Shah at the book release in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Amit Shah at the book release in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

At a time when contradictory statements and indications have come from the ruling party over the National Register of Citizens (NRC), BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP has given sanctity to the party’s election manifesto by fulfilling almost 90 per cent of the promises made.

Shah also maintained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi never takes steps to please people but looks at what will be good for them.

“You pick the BJP’s manifesto and you can see 90 per cent of the work promised in it has been done. There have been issues that (previous) governments were scared to take up — be it scrapping of Article 370, Article 35-A, giving citizenship to refugees, taking a clear stand on Ram Janmabhoomi issue, or removing triple talaq. But the Prime Minister has taken a stand on (such) issues with clarity and resolved them,” Shah said at a function organised to release a book on Modi.

He said, “In one way, sanctity of the manifesto has increased. Mediapersons have also started looking at it. On some issues, when I tried to deflect questions they remind me that it’s written in our manifesto. Narendra Modi has created a new culture that people see the manifesto as a roadmap for governance.”

Explained Promise of NRC in ‘phased manner’ While Home Minister Amit Shah said the government has fulfilled nearly 90 per cent of the promises made in the BJP’s pre-election manifesto, he did not speak about the contentious NRC issue. The BJP’s manifesto before 2019 Lok Sabha polls, however, promised NRC in a phased manner. Under the sub-title “Combating Infiltration”, the party promised to complete the NRC process in areas where illegal migration has affected people’s livelihood and employment. “In future, we will implement NRC in a phased manner in other parts of the country,” the manifesto stated.

Shah’s remark assumes significance at a time when there has been a flip-flop over the issue of NRC among BJP leaders. While a section of party leaders maintain NRC would follow the CAA, PM Modi has said that the government has not even discussed the issue of a nationwide NRC.

Releasing the book, titled Karmayodha Granth, Shah asserted that the Modi has removed three demons — appeasement, casteism and dynasty politics — that had infested the country’s governments in the past. “People have appreciated it and reelected him for politics of performance. What will happen, how will it happen, what will people say? These questions have been removed…” Shah said.

