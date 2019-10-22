Toggle Menu
Amit Shah playing important role in keeping India secure: PM Modi greets Home Minister on his 55th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Amit Shah on his birthday: "Birthday greetings to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, a hardworking, experienced and an able organisational person."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah at the party’s parliamentary board meeting. PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and described him as a “hardworking, experienced and able organisational person”. He said Shah, as Home Minister, was playing an important role in keeping India secure.

“Birthday greetings to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, a hardworking, experienced and an able organisational person. While playing an important role in government, he is making a valuable contribution to make India stronger and safer,” PM Modi tweeted.

Born in then Bombay on October 22, 1964, Shah turns 55 today. He has been the president of the BJP since 2014.

Wishes poured in for the Home Minister from across the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi, “Indefatigable, hard-working, a skilled strategist and a cabinet colleague, a very happy birthday to @AmitShah. As the home minister of the country, he is working hard to strengthen internal security. I wish him long life and good health.”

Union Minister Smriti Irani said, “Union Home Minister and national president of world’s largest party @BJP4India, skilled Strategist, Organizer of Hon. @AmitShah. Wish you a very happy birthday. I wish you good health and long life.”

