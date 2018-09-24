Amit Shah: 100 crore infiltrators entered country, eating it like termites

BJP president Amit Shah, at the Purvanchal Mahakumbh in Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) BJP president Amit Shah, at the Purvanchal Mahakumbh in Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Raising the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP president Amit Shah Sunday said “infiltrators have entered the country” and are “eating it like termites”.

Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Ramlila Maidan, Shah said the two speak out in favour of illegal immigrants because they care only about vote-bank politics. He also asked them to clarify their stand on the NRC, which is being updated in Assam.

Addressing the Purvanchal Mahakumbh event, organised by the Delhi BJP, Shah said, “Delhi ke andar awaidh ghuspethiyon se pareshani hai ya nahin? Inhe desh se nikalna chahiye ya nahin? 100 crore ki tadad mein ghuspethiye ghus gaye hain aur deemak ki tarah chaat gaye hain desh ko. Ukhad phenkna chahiye ya nahi? (Are you bothered because of illegal immigrants in Delhi or not? Should they be thrown out or not? 100 crore infiltrators have entered our country and are eating the country like termites. Should we throw them out or not?) But as we start talking about uprooting them, Rahul Gandhi and others start to crow. They (illegal immigrants) enter here, throw bombs and kill innocent citizens of the country. Should we not protect human rights of our people?”

BJP president Amit Shah, along with other leaders at the event. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) BJP president Amit Shah, along with other leaders at the event. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

He also hit out at Kejriwal, saying that he lies and has not done any work for the city. Kejriwal promptly responded on Twitter and challenged Shah to a debate at the same venue. “I challenge you, come let us have a public debate at Ramlila Maidan before the people of Delhi,” he tweeted.

In his half hour speech, Shah further said, “Kejriwal ji in the last four years, what work have you done for the people of Delhi? Delhi’s CM… knows only one thing — to lie and to lie more. There is no vision for the development of Delhi and the party just does politics of protest.” He also said that the BJP will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital.

Listing the work done by the Modi government, he said the BJP government had given Rs 13.80 lakh crore to Poorvanchal states under the 14th Finance Commission, unlike the previous Congress government.

To this, Kejriwal replied in a tweet, “Amit Shah ji, how much money did your government give Delhi under the 14th Finance Commission? Merely Rs 325 crore. People of Poorvanchal reside in Delhi also. Why did your government not provide money for their development? Why was there discrimination against the Poorvanchalis living in Delhi?”

Shah also asked the Congress president and the AAP to clear their stand on “urban Naxalism” before the polls. He also criticised the Mahagathbandhan of the opposition parties and asked people to choose between “Majboot Sarkar” or “Majboor Sarkar”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App