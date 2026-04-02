HC overturns acquittal, Amit Jogi convicted in 23-year-old murder case

Amit Jogi was convicted on Thursday by a High Court Bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma. (File Photo)

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday convicted Amit Jogi, the son of the late chief minister Ajit Jogi, in a murder case going back 23 years.

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Ram Avtar Jaggi, the treasurer of the NCP – which was headed at the time by Ajit Jogi’s rival and ex-Congress leader Vidya Charan Shukla – was shot on June 4, 2003, in state capital Raipur. Ajit was the CM at the time, leading a Congress government, the first after the creation of the Chhattisgarh state.

In 2007, 28 people were convicted by a special CBI court and given life terms, but Amit, who was tried on conspiracy charges, was acquitted, giving him the benefit of doubt.