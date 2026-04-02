HC overturns acquittal, Amit Jogi convicted in 23-year-old murder case

Ram Avtar Jaggi, an NCP treasurer, was shot in Raipur. 28 people were earlier convicted in the case and are serving life terms

Written by: Jayprakash S Naidu
2 min readRaipurApr 2, 2026 03:47 PM IST
Amit was convicted on Thursday by a High Court Bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma.Amit Jogi was convicted on Thursday by a High Court Bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma. (File Photo)
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The Chhattisgarh High Court on Thursday convicted Amit Jogi, the son of the late chief minister Ajit Jogi, in a murder case going back 23 years.

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Ram Avtar Jaggi, the treasurer of the NCP – which was headed at the time by Ajit Jogi’s rival and ex-Congress leader Vidya Charan Shukla – was shot on June 4, 2003, in state capital Raipur. Ajit was the CM at the time, leading a Congress government, the first after the creation of the Chhattisgarh state.

In 2007, 28 people were convicted by a special CBI court and given life terms, but Amit, who was tried on conspiracy charges, was acquitted, giving him the benefit of doubt.

In April 2024, the Chhattisgarh High Court upheld the life sentences of the 28.

However, the CBI’s petition before the High Court in 2011 against Amit’s acquittal was denied on grounds of delay in filing the appeal. The CBI then went to the Supreme Court, and in November last year, it referred the matter back to the High Court, asking it to decide the matter on the basis of merit.

Amit was convicted on Thursday by a High Court Bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma. Details of the order are awaited.

Reacting to his conviction, Amit said: “Today, the Honorable High Court accepted the CBI’s appeal against me in just 40 minutes, without granting me an opportunity for a hearing. It is deeply regrettable that a person who was previously acquitted has now been declared guilty.”

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Noting that the court had granted him three weeks to surrender, Amit said he was confident of getting justice from the Supreme Court.

Jaggi’s son Satish Jaggi, who has been fighting the case for over two decades, told the media, “My faith in the court and my belief that truth would triumph has been upheld today.”

Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu

Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India. Expertise and Experience Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of: Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages. Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states. Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering: Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements. Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law. Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in: Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel. Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India. Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More

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