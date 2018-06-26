Amarnath Yatra: Amid tight security, first batch of pilgrims to leave Jammu tomorrow

The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival. (Source: File Photo) The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival. (Source: File Photo)

Amid multi-tier security cover, the first batch of pilgrims for the annual 60-day Amarnath Yatra will leave from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Wednesday. Till now nearly two lakh pilgrims from across the country have registered themselves for the yatra which is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with the ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

The pilgrims, including sadhus, have started arriving in Jammu from various parts of the country. The first batch of yatris will leave for the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam in Kashmir in a fleet of vehicles under tight security in the early hours on Wednesday. They will reach the base camps of Baltal in Ganderbal and Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag districts in Kashmir later in the day.

A total of 2.60 lakh pilgrims offered prayers at the shrine last year.

Security personnel on high alert ahead of Amarnath yatra

Around 40,000 security personnel from Jammu and Kashmir Police, paramilitary, National Disaster Response Force and the Army have been being deployed for this year’s pilgrimage. The first security checkpoint was established and activated near the Langanbal bridge where police personnel check every vehicle entering or leaving Pahalgam. The next security barricade is adjacent to the Nunwan Base Camp where hi-tech gadgetry will be used to maintain strict vigil.

CCTV cameras, metal detectors, and X-ray machines were installed to prevent smuggling in of contraband. Besides, every person crossing into the tourist resort will also be frisked.

Security officials said the pilgrims will for the first time see the use of radio frequency (RF) tags on Amarnath-bound vehicles and CRPF motorcycle squads in action. Along with this, the validity of temporary prepaid mobile connections taken by pilgrims has been extended from seven days to 10 days.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu, S D Singh Jamwal said such a technology was being used for the first time. This would help the police to keep an eye on the vehicles once they leave for the twin base camps Baltal in Ganderbal and Pahalgam in Anantnag – the twin tracks leading to the cave shrine which houses the naturally formed ice ‘Shivlingam’.

J&K governor N N Vohra, Army chief Bipin Rawat reviewed security arrangements at Amarnath yatra camps

The Governor reviewed the status of water supply, electricity, rations including cooking gas, firewood, and medical facilities at each of the Yatra Camps visited by him. He specifically directed DIG, South Kashmir, to ensure complete coordination with CRPF, BSF, ITBP, Army and the Traffic Police. The Army Chief and the Governor discussed the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra.

