Amid talks of alliance firming up, Uddhav Thackeray attacks BJP

NOTWITHSTANDING REPORTS of an alliance being firmed up between warring allies Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former’s president, Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday launched a thinly veiled attack against the BJP leadership.

“In tribal areas, tricksters tell people to do some things to recover from disease. Similarly, somebody promises you that he will give you this or that in 2022 or 2025. I want to rescue people from the clutches of the charlatan here and there too,” Uddhav said in an all too apparent attack on the top leadership of the BJP, but without naming anyone.

He was speaking at a function organised to release a book on malnutrition written by former minister for public health and party leader Deepak Sawant. However, despite an invitation for the event, neither Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, nor Leaders of the Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Dhananjay Munde were present at the event.

“You (Sawant) should continue the work, irrespective of a ministerial post. We are going to get bigger power henceforth, and you will have to do great work there,” the Sena president added.

In January, Sawant stepped down as minister for public health from the state government after his term as member of the Legislative Council ended in July 2018.

Sawant said the book uses a fictional narrative to shine the light on malnutrition. “The issue of malnutrition is not resolved but it has been reduced. It needs to be resolved by all the parties including BJP, Congress and NCP. That’s why I had invited them,” he added.