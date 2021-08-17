UP minister: ‘Amid Taliban savagery, govt setting up ATS training centre in Deoband’

Updated: August 17, 2021 5:14:25 pm
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a training centre for Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos in Saharanpur’s Deoband, known for its Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband.
“Amid the Taliban’s savagery, here is a piece of news from UP. Yogi Ji has decided to open a commando training centre in Deoband. The work has also started on a war footing,” UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi said in a tweet in Hindi.
यही वक्त की मांग है कि इतिहास से सीख लेकर हम उससे दो कदम आगे चलें। तालिबान की बर्बरता को देखते हुए योगीजी की सरकार ने देवबंद में ATS कमांडो सेंटर खोलने का निर्णय लिया है। यहां प्रदेशभर से चुने गए बहादुर ATS अफसर होंगे। ऐसी दूरदृष्टि केवल हमारे योगीजी में ही देखने को मिलती है। pic.twitter.com/a9GOuoS4bJ
Over one and a half dozen ATS officers, selected from all over the state, will be deputed there, he added in his tweet.
According to sources, the government has already allotted over 2,000 square meters of land for establishing the ATS training centre in Deoband.
