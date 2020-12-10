Amid standoff with farmers, PM Modi invokes Guru Nanak to underline importance of dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of new Parliament building Thursday. (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Amid the continuing standoff between farmers and the Centre over the contentious farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invoked the teachings of Guru Nanak, asserting that “dialogue must go on”.

The PM made the remark during his address at the ground-breaking and foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building, which is projected to come up by 2022 at a cost of Rs 971 crore.

“Apart from governance, democracy has always been a medium to resolve differences of opinion. Differences strengthen a democracy. While there should be space for differences, there should not be any disconnect,” Modi said.

Citing the teachings of Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, the PM said, “Guru Nanak had said, jabtak sansar rage, tabtak sambad rahe (so long as the world exists, dialogue must go on). Speaking and listening is at the heart of dialogue. This is the soul of democracy. There can be differences in policies and politics but there should not be any differences in the end goal of serving people.”

His comments came a day after farmer unions rejected the draft proposal of the government on addressing objections raised by them on the newly promulgated ordinances.

Earlier in the day, Modi performed bhumi pujan (ground breaking ceremony) for the new Parliament building in the presence of six priests chanting Sanskrit shlokas. The ritual was followed by a sarva dharma (inter-faith) prayer meeting.

The PM said that the new building “will exemplify the existence of the new and the old”.

