Amid standoff over funds, Nitin Gadkari to visit Polavaram project site on July 11

In the backdrop of Andhra Pradesh government accusing the Centre of not releasing funds on time for Polavaram project, Union Minister of Road Transport and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari will visit the dam site on July 11. Andhra Pradesh’s Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said that Gadkari will inspect the progress of work at the site.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, meanwhile conducted a review meeting on the progress of Polavaram project in Amaravati. Giving details of the 66th virtual review meeting of Polavaram project, Rao said the crest gates erection would be commenced by September. Adding that the state government is making efforts to complete the Polavaram project as per schedule, the minister said that 56 per cent of project works were completed so far.

The minister said 42.16 per cent of head works, 40.65 per cent of main dam package works, 75.80 per cent of excavation works, 28.40 per cent concrete works, 61.30 per cent of radial gates works, 100 per cent diaphragm wall works, 90.70 per cent of jet grouting works, 58.32 per cent connectivity packages, 90 per cent of right main canal works and 61.67 per cent of left main canal works were completed so far.

The minister said the diaphragm wall concreting works completed at a length of 1396.6 metres in a record time. He said the downstream cofferdam works would be completed by next Monday.

The minister said that the total expenditure of the project so far stands at Rs 13,798 cr. After declaring it as a national project the central govt reimbursed Rs 6727 cr against Rs 8662 cr and the state govt has to get Rs 1935 cr by end of May. In addition, the state govt spent Rs 300 cr by end of June. He said necessary bills of the project were sent to Polavaram Development Authority.

