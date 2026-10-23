Amid speculation over Special Session, LS Speaker Om Birla says only government can take a call

LOK SABHA Speaker Om Birla on Thursday declined to comment on whether a Special Session of Parliament is being planned, saying that as per procedure it is the government that initiates the same. He was answering a question on whether the government may hold a special session to take up key Bills as both Houses of Parliament are yet to be prorogued after being adjourned sine die on August 13.

“There is a process for that (prorogation of the House and special session). The government’s parliamentary committee sends it to the President… If you see Article 85 of the Constitution, you will see that the Speaker has no role,” Birla said, speaking at a press conference on the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which is to be hosted in Delhi on October 26-27.