Amid speculation over Special Session, LS Speaker Om Birla says only government can take a call

LOK SABHA Speaker Om Birla on Thursday declined to comment on whether a Special Session of Parliament is being planned, saying that as per procedure it is the government that initiates the same. He was answering a question on whether the government may hold a special session to take up key Bills as both Houses of Parliament are yet to be prorogued after being adjourned sine die on August 13.
“There is a process for that (prorogation of the House and special session). The government’s parliamentary committee sends it to the President… If you see Article 85 of the Constitution, you will see that the Speaker has no role,” Birla said, speaking at a press conference on the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which is to be hosted in Delhi on October 26-27.
Article 85 deals with the sessions of Parliament, and their prorogation and dissolution. “The President may from time to time —(a) prorogue the Houses or either House,” says Article 85(2).
According to Lok Sabha Secretariat sources, the government usually gives at least three days’ notice before a Special Session and around 15 days before a Session, like the Winter Session, both of which have not happened yet.
When asked about the split in the Trinamool Congress, he said a decision would be taken after both sides submit their responses and proceedings are completed.
Asked if any party has written to him seeking removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a demand that the Opposition has been raising, he said when a motion comes before him, the process will be followed.
Birla said the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum would bring together presiding officers and also include bilateral and multilateral interactions. The theme of the forum is “Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development”, focusing on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability, he said. The discussions would also include the use of AI in Parliament.