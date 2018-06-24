Amid speculation of warming up to BJP, Gujarat Congress leader Bavaliya says ready to change his ‘idea’

Kunvarji Bavaliya addresses Samajik Samrasta Sammelan, in Vinchhiya on Sunday. (Express photo) Kunvarji Bavaliya addresses Samajik Samrasta Sammelan, in Vinchhiya on Sunday. (Express photo)

Two days after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi amid speculations that he is gravitating towards the BJP, sulking senior Congress leader Kunvarji Bavaliya on Sunday said “he would change his ideas if it is required for the development of his constituency”. He also said that leaders of Koli community to which he belongs were also of the view that it was time for a new strategy.

Bavaliya, the working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and a sitting MLA from Jasdan Assembly constituency in Rajkot district, addressed his community members at Samajik Samrasta Sammelan or social harmony convention organised on the yard of agriculture produce market committee near Vinchhiya.

Talking to media persons after the sammelan, Bavaliya said he was ready to change his ideas for ensuring the development of his constituency. “We want to devise a strategy for development of this area and to tackle issues of education, employment, societal issues etc. We shall keep voters of this area together, people of all communities together. If we need to change our idea, we shall do it after taking everybody in confidence. Voters of this area have confidence in me and likewise, I have confidence in them. In coming days, if we need to make a decision for facilitating the development of this area, we shall do it after taking voters into confidence,” said the 62-year-old politician.

Vinchhiya taluka is part of Jasdan Assembly seat. The constituency is overwhelmingly dominated by Koli community. Bavaliya was elected from this seat four consecutive times from 1995 to 2007 before he went on to win the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Rajkot seat. While the Congress lost the bypoll of 2009, the party captured the seat again in 2012. After failing to retain his Rajkot Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 Parliamentary election, Bavaliya returned to Jasdan Assembly seat in 2017 and won it for the fifth time.

In the run up to the Assembly election in December last year, Congress had made Bavaliya one of the four working presidents of GPCC. He was one of the contenders for the post of Congress legislature party leader after his party lost the December 2017 Assembly election despite making big gains as compared to the previous election. However, Paresh Dhanani was made the leader of the opposition, leaving Bavaliya, one of the tallest leader of Koli community fuming.

Amidst speculations that he is warming up to the BJP, Bavliya had met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday and had made a statement that he was not quitting Congress. But on Sunday, he said his supporters were of the view that it was better to be part of the ruling party. “This was a samrasta sammelan of Koli community and people from other communities also were also present. We were here not do casteism but discuss upliftment of all communities. The oblique hint by everybody (at the sammelan) was that only that area is developed where there is power,” he said.

Bavaliya also complained that the state government had meted out stepmotherly treatment to his constituency since it was represented by him as an MLA of opposition Congress party for more than two decades. “It is natural on the part of the government to some extend as we are Opposition MLAs,” Bavaliya said when asked if he thought his constituency had been left behind in development because he was a Congress MLA. He, however, added: “As an MLA and as an MP, I have always done all within my powers for development of this area. But I feel, an Opposition MLA cannot contribute to t he development of an area in the manner an MLA of ruling party would do.”

Congress MLA from Chotila, Rutwik Makwana and former Jasdan MLA Bhola Gohil, who had defected to the BJP at the Rajya Sabha election last year, were also present at the sammelan and addressed the gathering.

However. Bavaliya evaded a direct answer when asked if he was joining BJP. “In public life, one cannot be guided by one community only. One has to take such decision only after taking voters and community leaders on board. Today, members from one community had assembled here. In coming days, members from other communities will also meet. I shall respect what community leaders and voters decide in coming days,” he said.

