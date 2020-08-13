Amid speculation about ‘unhappy’ Ajit Pawar, NCP leaders say no dispute in party

On Wednesday, the NCP chief had said, "I do not give a dime to what he (Parth Pawar) has to say. He is immature.

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar called his grand-nephew Parth Pawar “immature” for demanding a CBI probe in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, NCP leaders in Maharashtra downplayed the reported unease in the party and said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is Parth’s father, was not unhappy with Pawar’s comments, as was being speculated. Leaders of the Congress and Shiv Sena, the two other constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, said it was an internal matter of the NCP.

On Wednesday, the NCP chief had said, “I do not give a dime to what he (Parth Pawar) has to say. He is immature…”. In the wake of the comment, Ajit Pawar had met Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai.

Both Ajit Pawar and his cousin, NCP MP Supriya Sule, who met the deputy CM in Mumbai on Thursday, refused to speak on the issue. However, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, another grand nephew of Pawar’s, said there was no problem in the party or family. “I, however, wouldn’t like to comment..,” he said

Meanwhile, Malhar Patil, grandson of Padamsinh Patil and the brother-in-law of Ajit Pawar, expressed his support for Parth.

“You are a born fighter and I have seen that since I was a child. I am proud of you. We are from Osmanabad and we know how to fight,” said Malhar, who is the son of BJP MLA Ranajagjitsinha Patil. Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar is the sister of Padamsinh Patil.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said after party chief Sharad Pawar had said what he had to say, he has nothing to add. “I need not speak after he (Sharad Pawar) has spoken. He said Parth is immature. Now what else can I say? Naya hai woh (he is new),” he said.

Dismissing speculation that Ajit Pawar was unhappy after his son was reprimanded by Sharad Pawar, NCP’s state chief Jayant Patil said, “Ajit Pawar is not at all unhappy…there are no disputes in the family. Pawar saheb is Parth’s grandfather. An elder in the family has a right to guide the youngster…”.

NCP MP Vandana Chavan said, “Though there are speculations, I don’t think Parth will ever leave the party. There is no problem in the party. What Pawar saheb had to say, he has said.”

In Baramati, party leaders said they don’t believe that this will lead to a crisis in NCP. “Nothing is happening in Baramati. We don’t believe in any rumours regarding anybody leaving the party. Our party is strong and united,” said NCP’s Baramati city chief Imtiaz Shikalgar.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said he has no right to speak about the internal matter of another party, while state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the party has no comment to offer on the issue.

Even the state BJP aid it was not interested in commenting about the NCP’s internal matter. “Our party leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that whether Parth is mature or immature, it’s for NCP and Sharad Pawar to decide that,” said state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaye.

He also denied specualtion about the BJP asking Parth Pawar to join the party. “As of now, there is nothing from our side..,” said Upadhaye.

