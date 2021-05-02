Amid shortage, a booster: first consignment of Sputnik lands

Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent in the interim analysis of phase 3 clinical trial in Russia. (Reuters)

On a day the 18-plus vaccination programme got off to a bumpy start, India Saturday received a small initial consignment of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, ‘Sputnik V’. The 150,000 shots that arrived Saturday are expected to be rolled out across “different channels” following clearance from the Indian drug regulatory machinery, according to distributor Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

“We are pleased to announce that the first consignment of 150,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine has landed in Hyderabad from Russia,” said DRL in a statement. Subsequent shipments of this vaccine will arrive over the next few weeks and are expected to be more significant in size, according to a source.

“This initial quantity will be used across different channels as a pilot to line up our supply chain for the larger vaccination program rollout,” the company said.

As per RDIF’s agreement with DRL, the Russian sovereign wealth fund is expected to supply 250 million doses of Sputnik V to the Hyderabad-headquartered drug maker. RDIF also has tie-ups with various Indian manufacturers to make 850 million doses of this vaccine in the country.