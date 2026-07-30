Amid row over pellet use, CRPF chief’s ‘work fearlessly’ message to troops

Amid the row over the use of pellet guns by security personnel to control the crowd during the protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the chief of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has told the troops that they must act fearlessly and that he would take responsibility for their actions.

Addressing the force’s investiture ceremony on Monday, CRPF Director-General Gyanendra Pratap Singh said, “As the Director-General of the CRPF, I want to assure each one of you that whether it is an operational battalion or a law-and-order unit, whatever decisions you take and whatever actions you carry out in the bona fide discharge of your duties, I take responsibility for all those decisions and actions. “Continue to perform your duties fearlessly. Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will take it as the Director-General,” Singh said.