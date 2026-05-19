Amid rising passenger demand, Railways upgrades Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat train to 20-coaches

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 20-coach Vande Bharat Express: Amid rising passenger demand, the Ministry of Railways has upgraded the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express to a 20-coach train. This semi-high-speed train was introduced inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25, 2025. It commenced commercial journey on September 27.
In a statement, the national transporter said the number of coaches in the train is being increased from 8 to 20 to allow more passengers to avail the service and ensure easier travel through enhanced seat availability.
“On May 22, 2026, at a ceremony held in Jodhpur, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will flag off train number 26481/82, the Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, following a change in its coach composition (increasing the number of coaches from 8 to 20).
The number of passengers utilizing this rail service is steadily increasing; consequently, keeping in mind the growing demand from residents of the region, the coach composition of this train is being modified,” the Railways said.
Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Train number, Travel time, Frequency
The Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express run as train number 26481/26482. The train covers a distance of 606 km in 08:05 hrs. The train operates six days a week except Tuesday. It is being maintained and operated by North Western Railway (NWR) zone.
Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Stoppage
During its journey between Jodhpur and Delhi, the train number 26481/26482 stops at nine stations. These are: Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari and Gurgaon stations.
Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Timings
Train No. 26481 Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express leaves Jodhpur at 05:30 hrs, reach Jaipur at 09:20 hrs (departing at 09:25 hrs), and arrive at Delhi Cantt at 13:30 hrs. In the return direction, Train No. 26482 Delhi Cantt–Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express departs from Delhi Cantt at 15:10 hrs, reach Jaipur at 19:00 hrs (departing at 19:05 hrs), and arrive in Jodhpur at 23:20 hrs.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More