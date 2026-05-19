Amid rising passenger demand, Railways upgrades Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat train to 20-coaches

Indian Railways has upgraded the Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express from its earlier configuration to a 20-coach train amid rising passenger demand. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, 20-coach Vande Bharat Express: Amid rising passenger demand, the Ministry of Railways has upgraded the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express to a 20-coach train. This semi-high-speed train was introduced inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25, 2025. It commenced commercial journey on September 27.

In a statement, the national transporter said the number of coaches in the train is being increased from 8 to 20 to allow more passengers to avail the service and ensure easier travel through enhanced seat availability.

“On May 22, 2026, at a ceremony held in Jodhpur, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will flag off train number 26481/82, the Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, following a change in its coach composition (increasing the number of coaches from 8 to 20).