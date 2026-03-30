Amid rising demand, India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train to run with 20-coaches for another month

Vande Bharat 20-coach train extension has been approved for India’s 42nd service, which will continue operating with increased capacity for another month amid rising passenger demand. (Image: Western Railway/Photo enhanced with AI)
20 coach Vande Bharat Express: Amid rising demand, the Ministry of Railways has extended the 20-coach service of India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train for another month. This semi-high-speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024. It is being maintained and operated by the Western Railway (WR) zone.
India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train – Route, Train number
India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train runs between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central. Train number 22962/22961 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train commenced its commercial journey on March 13, 2024. The train was initially launched with 16 coaches.
However, in January 2026, four additional coaches were introduced for the first time, increasing the total to 20 on a temporary basis to meet rising demand. The 20-coach configuration was later continued in March as well. The addition of these four AC Chair Car coaches has raised the train’s total capacity by 278 passengers.
“In view of the encouraging passenger response and continued high demand, the temporary augmentation of 20 coaches in Train No. 22961/22962 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express has now been extended from Journey Commencing on 1st April 2026 to 27th April 2026,” the Western Railway zone said in a statement.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More