Amid rising demand, India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train to run with 20-coaches for another month

Vande Bharat 20-coach train extension has been approved for India’s 42nd service, which will continue operating with increased capacity for another month amid rising passenger demand. (Image: Western Railway/Photo enhanced with AI)

20 coach Vande Bharat Express: Amid rising demand, the Ministry of Railways has extended the 20-coach service of India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train for another month. This semi-high-speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024. It is being maintained and operated by the Western Railway (WR) zone.

India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train – Route, Train number

India’s 42nd Vande Bharat train runs between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central. Train number 22962/22961 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train commenced its commercial journey on March 13, 2024. The train was initially launched with 16 coaches.

However, in January 2026, four additional coaches were introduced for the first time, increasing the total to 20 on a temporary basis to meet rising demand. The 20-coach configuration was later continued in March as well. The addition of these four AC Chair Car coaches has raised the train’s total capacity by 278 passengers.