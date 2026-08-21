Amid protests over NRC, Manipur shuts schools and colleges

Khemchand reportedly assured the delegation that the state government would move to discuss NRC implementation in the upcoming Assembly session, scheduled to begin on September 2. (Source:Pixabay)

Schools and colleges in Manipur will be shut for three days starting Thursday due to the prevailing law and order situation over the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The government’s decision comes amid heightened tensions over the ongoing agitation in the state demanding the implementation of the NRC.

Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), which has been spearheading the agitation, on Wednesday also announced a boycott of all government offices.

JFD convener Jitendra Ningomba said that the boycott will not disrupt essential services like health, water supply, electricity and education.

Ningomba also called for torch rallies at various places, urging people to participate in large numbers in support of the demand.