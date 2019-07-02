Amid protests, Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim withdraws his parole plea

Toggle Menu
After he submitted a parole request for “agriculture works”, the jail authorities had recently forwarded his application to the Sirsa District Magistrate Ashok Garg.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is currently lodged at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/File)

Amid protests against his release from jail, Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has withdrawn his parole request. A senior government official told The Indian Express that the Dera chief has submitted a request to jail authorities from where the request was sent to the Sirsa administration.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail. After he submitted a parole request for “agriculture works”, the jail authorities had recently forwarded his application to the Sirsa District Magistrate Ashok Garg. The District Magistrate had sought reports from the SP, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and other departments before sending his recommendations to Hisar Divisional Commissioner. The Divisional Commissioner would have taken a final call on his parole.

But his case was believed to be “weak” after the revenue officers did not find any piece of land, out of 260 acres of the Dera land, in the name of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Not only this, there were protests against his release on parole. On Monday, a group of residents staged a protest in Sirsa before submitting a memorandum to the district administration.

