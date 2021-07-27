Amid protests, adjournments, Lok Sabha passes two Bills

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to Parliament with party MPs from Punjab and Haryana, demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed uproarious scenes and repeated adjournments as Opposition members protested over the alleged snooping and farmers’ issues. Amid the din, the treasury benches managed to pass two Bills and introduce one.

The Lok Sabha passed the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 – aimed at helping MSMEs tide over problems of delayed payments as it seeks to broaden the participation of entities undertaking factoring – and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021, to declare certain institutions of national importance.

These are the first two Bills to be passed by Lok Sabha in the Monsoon Session, which has seen repeated disruptions over the alleged Pegasus spying allegations, fuel price hike and farm laws.

Soon after the House met at 3 pm after repeated adjournments, Lok Sabha took up the two Bills separately. Discussion could not take place as Opposition members continued to protest. Some of them were heard saying this was no way to pass Bills.

“We invite everyone to take part in the discussions,” MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said even as BJP’s Rama Devi, officiating as the chairperson, saw the process through one after another.

Soon after the Bills were passed, the House was adjourned for the day.

With the Congress and its allies as well as TMC MPs protesting over the alleged snooping, and the SAD, AAP and BSP MPs holding placards demanding repeal of the farm laws, the Lower House plunged into pandemonium. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who rode a tractor to Vijay Chowk in the morning to protest against the farm laws, also joined the party MPs who left their seats to protest over the alleged snooping.