Amid power tussle in Chhattisgarh Congress, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel called to Delhi again

Amid a power tussle in the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, the party’s central leadership has called Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to Delhi on Friday, just days after he had met Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders in the national capital.

Sources said he will meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal.

The sources said some Congress MLAs are also heading to Delhi in an apparent show of support to the chief minister amid talks of a change in leadership.

The Congress which returned to power in the state after 15 years in 2018 is witnessing a tussle between Baghel and Health Minister T S Singh Deo who has staked his claim to the post of chief minister citing a post-poll agreement on rotating chief ministership.

Baghel and Deo had met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. They again held discussions with Venugopal on Wednesday.