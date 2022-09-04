scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Amid political crisis, Jharkhand CM Soren to seek trust vote tomorrow

As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the Chief Minister has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren being offered sweets after the Old Pension Scheme was restored, in Ranchi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Amid suspense over continuation of the Jharkhand Chief Minister as an MLA, Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust during the special session of the Assembly on Monday, an official said.

As per a letter sent to the MLAs by the Assembly secretariat, the Chief Minister has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority.

Opposition BJP has also convened its legislature party’s meeting on Sunday to chalk out its strategy in the House, party sources said.

Also Read |Hemant Soren’s MLAs try to dodge ‘poaching’, BJP awaits Governor’s call to make next ‘approach’

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said, “A state of confusion is prevailing in Jharkhand. Our delegation met the Governor (on Thursday) and he assured us to clear the air in a day or two. But nothing has happened till now. Therefore, we will raise our points in the Assembly and prove our majority.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case, the Election Commission (EC) sent its decision to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state.

Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the chief minister’s disqualification as an MLA.

Also Read |Jharkhand crisis: Declare EC’s view on Soren, remove uncertainty: JMM, allies to Governor

The ruling UPA has asserted that disqualification of the CM as an MLA will not affect the government, as the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition enjoys an absolute majority in the 81-member House.

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

After a meeting with the UPA MLAs on September 1 on the issue, the Governor went to Delhi on Friday, triggering further speculation. Raj Bhavan sources, however, said it was a ‘personal visit’ for a medical check-up and he is likely to return to Jharkhand on Sunday.

In a joint statement on August 28, UPA constituents had accused Bais of encouraging political horse-trading by “deliberately delaying” announcing the decision.

Soren’s party Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) believes that the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from the party and also from the ally Congress in a bid to topple the government in a manner similar to Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

To ring-fence the legislators in a safe haven, as many as 32 MLAs of the ruling coalition were on August 30 taken to a resort in Raipur, the capital of Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

Four of them, however, returned to take part in a cabinet meeting held on Thursday, in which it was decided that a special session of the Jharkhand Assembly will be convened on September 5. The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 02:50:16 am
Next Story

Arrested Pak militant dies of cardiac arrest in J&K

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100
Follow Live Updates

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement