Amid Opposition’s demand for sending the proposal to select committee, Parliament passes Bill to amend law to protect transgenders

During discussions, AAP MP Swati Maliwal said gender inequality for transgender persons must be urgently corrected. She noted that the provision in the Bill criminalising, alluring someone to present as transgender, is vague and risky.

THE Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act 2019, which provides for graded punishment based on the gravity of harm inflicted on such people. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, even as Opposition members pressed for sending it to a select committee.

Replying to the debate on the Amendment Bill, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said the proposed legislation is an effort to take all segments of society together.

He said the Modi government is committed to protecting all those who face discrimination due to biological issues and asserted that the amendment will ensure that transgender persons continue to get legal recognition and protection. The minister said such persons should be brought into the mainstream so that they do not live in dejection, adding that the Bill will help end discrimination of transgender persons. He said transgender welfare boards have been set up in over 30 states.