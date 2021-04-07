Amid Oppn pressure over Madhubani killings, Nitish says onus on police, DGP monitoring probe

Amid outrage by the Opposition over the killing of five people of a family on March 29 in Madhubani district, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said it was the responsibility of the police to look into and prevent such crimes and added that the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) is monitoring the case.

According to police, the killings were connected to a long-standing dispute between two groups over a pond situated between Mohammedpur and Gebipur villages under Benipatti police station. Five people, three of whom were brothers, were killed in the attack, police said.

On Tuesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav visited the family of the deceased and hit out at the government over the pace of the investigation.

According to police, 11 of the 35 named in the case have been arrested. The pond is presently owned by Sanjay Singh — among those arrested — of Mohammedpur. The deceased were identified as Rana Pratap Singh and his nephews Ranvijay Singh, Birendra Singh, Amrendra Singh and their cousin Rudra Narayan Singh. A sixth person, identified as Manoj Singh, is undergoing treatment in Patna.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Chief Minister Kumar said: “Whenever any crime takes place, it is the responsibility of the police [to immediately investigate it and help avert similar incidents in future]. I have spoken to senior police officers… The DGP has been monitoring the case. There would be speedy trial of the case.”

Tejashwi, however, said the incident indicated a “total collapse” of law and order.

“I am not convinced with the Chief Minister’s standard replies. Everyone knows it is the responsibility of the police to check crime. The CM is also the Home Minister…. This incident is carnage…” he said.

Madhubani Superintendent of Police Satya Prakash said: “The incident was a result of a previous clash between two groups last November over the control of a fish pond. Two of the 11 arrested are the main accused. The pond owner, Sanjay Singh, has been in jail in connecting with November incident (also named in current case as conspirator). We have formed a special investigation team to look into the matter.”