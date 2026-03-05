Amid Middle East crisis, Mehbooba questions Centre’s ‘silence’ — ‘Iran supported India over Kashmir, gave oil on loan’

Saying that the people of Kashmir were “body and soul” with Iran, former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti expressed disappointment that the Centre hasn’t condemned the attack or sympathised with the people of Iran.

Mufti also demanded immediate withdrawal of FIR against Srinagar Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu saying “it is not that everyone should keep his mouth shut”. She said that many young girls have been jailed by the police for protesting over Iran attacks.

Addressing the press at her party office in Srinagar, Mufti burnt the portraits of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.