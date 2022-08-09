scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Amid member shortage, NCLT to hear only ‘urgent cases’ – online

Currently, there are 30 vacancies against a sanctioned strength of 63 and it is learnt that a selection panel has made 15 recommendations that are pending with the government. For the remaining vacancies, the Corporate Affairs Ministry has issued an advertisement for applications.

Written by Apurva Vishwanath | New Delhi |
August 9, 2022 3:37:41 am
From insolvency and bankruptcy, NCLT deals with several corporate structure issues and has both judicial and technical members to adjudicate disputes.

Citing increasing vacancies in posts, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday said it will only hear “urgent cases” through video-conferencing in its 15 benches across the country until further orders.

“There is a shortage of Hon’ble members throughout the National Company Law Tribunal Benches that is amplified further with Members seeking leave…. The situation is currently being met by Members taking up multiple benches through VC,” the notification, issued by NCLT registrar Kamal Sultanpuri, stated.

Currently, there are 30 vacancies against a sanctioned strength of 63 and it is learnt that a selection panel has made 15 recommendations that are pending with the government. For the remaining vacancies, the Corporate Affairs Ministry has issued an advertisement for applications.

Sources told The Indian Express that some former members whose three-year tenure ended in June have also applied for appointment. According to the government’s response to a query in Parliament, NCLT had 20,963 cases pending before it in May.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...Premium
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

From insolvency and bankruptcy, NCLT deals with several corporate structure issues and has both judicial and technical members to adjudicate disputes.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

The Tribunal is at the centre of a standoff between the government and the judiciary over the appointments and service conditions of members. In 2019, the government fixed a tenure of three years or until the age of 65, whichever is earlier, for NCLT members. It appointed 23 members for a three-year tenure. However, with SC striking down the amendments that led to change in service conditions of Tribunal members, the government has been forced to revert to the five-year tenure.

On September 9, 2021, a notification was issued for appointment of 18 members for a term of five years. However, in June, the government extended the tenure for two additional years only for two judicial members and six technical members among 23 members appointed in 2019.

The government said the decision was taken after considering the “character, antecedents and work performance” of members. The decision was also signed off by a selection committee headed by CJI N V Ramana.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 03:37:41 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

3

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

4

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

5

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Premium
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement