Amid leadership crisis, Congress to hold next CWC meeting on August 10

Amid leadership crisis in the party, the Congress Working Committee will meet on August 10, after the end of the Parliament Monsoon Session. The meeting would be the first since Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress chief after the party’s debacle in Lok Sabha polls. The CWC, which is yet to accept Rahul’s resignation, is likely to take a call on the new Congress president during its next meet.

“It has been decided to hold the next Congress Working Committee Meeting on Saturday, 10th of August, 11 AM at AICC,” Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal tweeted.

The top leadership of the party is yet to arrive at a consensus on Rahul’s successor and all indications are that the CWC could buy more time by either appointing a provisional president or entrusting a group of leaders the task of finding a new president.

After the meeting, a top leader said there could be two-three scenarios — the CWC could either appoint a provisional president, task a group of leaders with the job of finding a new president, or it could announce a timeline for holding elections for the post of Congress president.

While a section of leaders want Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take over, leaders close to the Nehru-Gandhi family claim she is not interested. Many senior leaders, however, believe Priyanka would eventually take over as the Congress president. They say the argument that she is not interested in the top job is largely because the timing now is not right.

AICC communication department in-charge Randeep Surjewala had earlier said that Rahul would attend the meeting since he is an integral part of the Working Committee.