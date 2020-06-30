Amid Ladakh, Covid crises, PM Modi to address nation today

His address will come two days after his monthly Mann ki Baat radio programme, during which he had reiterated the country’s commitment to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and had asked citizens to not be negligent as the economy reopened. His address will come two days after his monthly Mann ki Baat radio programme, during which he had reiterated the country’s commitment to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and had asked citizens to not be negligent as the economy reopened.

As the country moves into the second phase of the Unlock, and the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh continues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm on Tuesday.

His address will come two days after his monthly Mann ki Baat radio programme, during which he had reiterated the country’s commitment to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and had asked citizens to not be negligent as the economy reopened.

The PM had paid tributes to the 20 soldiers who were killed in the clashes with Chinese troops on June 15 in Galwan valley. “Those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh have got a befitting response,” he had said.

On Covid-19, the PM had asked people to be more vigilant.

