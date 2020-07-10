Amid LAC tension, India, EU to hold summit on July 15

The 14th India-EU Summit was held on 6 October 2017 in New Delhi. The 14th India-EU Summit was held on 6 October 2017 in New Delhi.

Amid the tension between India and China at the Line of Actual Control, the 15th India-European Union Summit will be held in virtual mode on July 15.

The summit will be co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The summit will review India-EU cooperation covering political and security relations, trade and investment and economic cooperation, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said Thursday. The summit is also expected to discuss developments around the Covid-19 pandemic and “contemporary global matters of interest to both sides”, the MEA statement said.

The 14th India-EU Summit was held on 6 October 2017 in New Delhi. This summit was scheduled to be held in Brussels in March, but was postponed due to Covid-19.

The European Union said in a statement Thursday: “As the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the leaders will discuss global cooperation and solidarity to protect lives, to mitigate the socio-economic consequences and to strengthen preparedness and response capacities.”

“Leaders are expected to reiterate their determination to promote effective multilateralism and a rules-based multilateral order, with the United Nations (UN) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core. They will also discuss global and regional issues,” the EU said.

It will be interesting to see how the EU manages its relationship with India, weeks after the EU-China summit, which did not end with a joint communique.

The EU’s Vice Representative and High Representative— equivalent of India’s Foreign Minister—Josep Borrell had said after the Galwan clash: “In light of recent worrying developments along the Line of Actual Control between India and China, the European Union encourages both sides to show restraint and to engage in military de-escalation. We express our deep regrets for the casualties incurred and offer our condolences to their loved ones.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd