Amid Iran protests and US military posturing, India’s Deputy NSA visits Tehran

At a time when US and Iran tensions are brewing over protests in Iran, Deputy National Security Adviser Pavan Kapoor met Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani on Wednesday.

The Indian embassy in Tehran posted on X, “Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor visited Tehran on 28 January 2026 for consultations with his Iranian counterpart Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy for International Affairs, SNSC. He also called on Secretary, SNSC Dr. Ali Larijani.”

The visit by India’s Deputy NSA to Tehran comes in the wake of the protests in Iran and the tension between Iran and US in recent weeks.

US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said a US naval deployment larger than a previous fleet sent toward Venezuela was moving quickly, describing its advance as “quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose.” He added that the force was “ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”

In urging Tehran back to the negotiating table, Trump said he hoped Iran would “quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties.” He warned that “time is running out” and described the situation as “truly of the essence.” Recounting an earlier standoff, Trump wrote, “As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was ‘Operation Midnight Hammer,’ a major destruction of Iran.” He cautioned that any renewed confrontation would be “far worse,” before closing with, “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate … Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Iran responded on Wednesday through its mission to the United Nations, saying it is willing to engage with Washington “based on mutual respect and interests.”

On Thursday, media reports said the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group included additional US warships, destroyers and fighter aircraft in its deployment.

Reuters reported that Iranian security forces have rounded up thousands of people in a campaign of mass arrests and intimidation to deter further protests after crushing the bloodiest unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Protests that began last month in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar over economic hardship unleashed long-suppressed wider grievances and swiftly escalated into the gravest existential threat to the Iran regime in nearly five decades.

Authorities cut internet access and stifled the unrest with overwhelming force that killed thousands, according to rights groups. Tehran blames “armed terrorists” linked to Israel and the United States for the violence.

The latest death toll compiled by the U.S.-based HRANA rights group stands at 6,373 – 5,993 protesters, 214 security personnel, 113 under-18s and 53 bystanders. Arrests stand at 42,486, according to HRANA.