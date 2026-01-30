Amid Iran protests and US military posturing, India’s Deputy NSA visits Tehran

The visit by India’s Deputy NSA to Tehran comes in the wake of the protests in Iran and the tension between Iran and US in recent weeks.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
4 min readUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 09:05 AM IST
IranDeputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor visited Tehran on 28 January 2026 for consultations with his Iranian counterpart Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy for International Affairs, SNSC. (Credit: X)
Make us preferred source on Google

At a time when US and Iran tensions are brewing over protests in Iran, Deputy National Security Adviser Pavan Kapoor met Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani on Wednesday.

The Indian embassy in Tehran posted on X, “Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor visited Tehran on 28 January 2026 for consultations with his Iranian counterpart Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy for International Affairs, SNSC. He also called on Secretary, SNSC Dr. Ali Larijani.”

The visit by India’s Deputy NSA to Tehran comes in the wake of the protests in Iran and the tension between Iran and US in recent weeks.

Also read | EU ministers approve new Iran sanctions after Tehran’s crackdown on protests

US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said a US naval deployment larger than a previous fleet sent toward Venezuela was moving quickly, describing its advance as “quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose.” He added that the force was “ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”

In urging Tehran back to the negotiating table, Trump said he hoped Iran would “quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties.” He warned that “time is running out” and described the situation as “truly of the essence.” Recounting an earlier standoff, Trump wrote, “As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was ‘Operation Midnight Hammer,’ a major destruction of Iran.” He cautioned that any renewed confrontation would be “far worse,” before closing with, “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate … Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Iran responded on Wednesday through its mission to the United Nations, saying it is willing to engage with Washington “based on mutual respect and interests.”

On Thursday, media reports said the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group included additional US warships, destroyers and fighter aircraft in its deployment.

Also read | Donald Trump says he plans to talk to Iran while Pentagon prepares for possible action

Reuters reported that Iranian security forces have rounded up thousands of people in a campaign of mass arrests and intimidation to deter further protests after crushing the bloodiest unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Protests that began last month in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar over economic hardship unleashed long-suppressed wider grievances and swiftly escalated into the gravest existential threat to the Iran regime in nearly five decades.

Story continues below this ad
Also read | From Shahnameh to chai: How ‘Persian Ladki’ is tracing Iran’s forgotten links with India

Authorities cut internet access and stifled the unrest with overwhelming force that killed thousands, according to rights groups. Tehran blames “armed terrorists” linked to Israel and the United States for the violence.

The latest death toll compiled by the U.S.-based HRANA rights group stands at 6,373 – 5,993 protesters, 214 security personnel, 113 under-18s and 53 bystanders. Arrests stand at 42,486, according to HRANA.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement