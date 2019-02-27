Amid Indo-Pak tension, BSF on alert at Bangladesh border

The BSF has issued an alert and has taken all preventive measures at the India-Bangladesh border in the eastern part of the country to ensure “miscreants or terror elements” don’t cross over taking advantage of the tension at the Indo-Pakistan border, an official of the force said Wednesday.

Bangladesh and West Bengal share about 2,216.7 km border, of which a large portion is unfenced.

Patrolling in the riverine border areas of Sunderbans has also been increased, the BSF official said.

“We have issued an alert in the Indo-Bangla border and have taken all preventive measures to ensure that miscreants or terror elements don’t cross over to this side of the border by taking advantage of the volatile situation in the western front,” a senior BSF official told PTI.

An IAF pilot is “missing in action” and a Pakistani fighter jet has been shot down, New Delhi said on Wednesday as fears of war darkened India-Pakistan relations with Islamabad launching retaliatory strikes and claiming it has arrested two Indian pilots in its territory, a day after India bombed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s biggest training camp in Pakistan.