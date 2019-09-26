Amid India-Pakistan tension, SAARC foreign ministers to meet today

Amid political and diplomatic rhetoric between India and Pakistan, foreign ministers of SAARC countries will meet in New York on Thursday.

There is no separate meeting planned between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Last year, then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had walked out of the Foreign ministers’ meeting after her speech, citing other engagements. She was not present when Qureshi gave his speech at the meeting. India had cancelled a bilateral meeting with Pakistan on the sidelines of UN General Assembly last year after agreeing to it earlier.

This is the first time Jaishankar and Qureshi will be attending a multilateral meeting after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked.

Speaking at Asia Society Policy Institute in New York on Tuesday, Jaishankar defended the government’s move on Article 370 and said the provision in the Constitution that gave Kashmir a special status was a temporary provision.

He said after the Narendra Modi government was re-elected, it looked at its options on the issue. “And the options were either we do more of the same knowing it doesn’t work, or we do something different. So I think the choice was ok, we will do something different. And that something different, by the way, has no implications for the external boundaries of India,” he said.

Jaishankar said over the years, lack of development and opportunity in Jammu and Kashmir “created a sense of alienation, alienation to separatism, separatism used for terrorism”.

Pakistan now sees its “investment” of 70 years undercut if this policy succeeds, he said. “So theirs is today a reaction of anger, of frustration in many ways, because you have built an entire industry over a long period of time.” He emphasised that India has no problem talking to Pakistan. “But we have a problem talking to Terroristan. And they have to be one and not be the other,” he said.