Amid tension, train taking workers to Leh cancelled

A special train that was to carry 1,600 migrant workers on their way to Leh from Dumka in Jharkhand for construction work of the Border Roads Organisation was cancelled on Tuesday. (Representational Image) A special train that was to carry 1,600 migrant workers on their way to Leh from Dumka in Jharkhand for construction work of the Border Roads Organisation was cancelled on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

A special train that was to carry 1,600 migrant workers on their way to Leh from Dumka in Jharkhand for construction work of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was cancelled on Tuesday, following tensions between India and China in the region, officials said.

This was the second such train after a special train on June 13 carried a similar number of workers on their way to Leh, following an agreement between Jharkhand government and BRO, they said.

The train was cancelled keeping in view the safety of workers, Dumka Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwari B said. The train was scheduled to leave Dumka around 2 pm and take the migrant workers till Jammu, from where the BRO would have arranged transport for them, officials said.

High alert in Himachal districts bordering China

Security personnel in two districts of Himachal Pradesh that border China have been put on alert following the face-off between the Chinese and Indian armies.

The Himachal Pradesh police has issued an alert and an advisory in the districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, and security officials have been asked to take all precautionary measures to ensure security of the local population and also to collect intelligence to plan the future course of action, state police spokesperson SP Khushal Sharma said.

All state intelligence units have also been alerted, he added.

Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, which guards the more-than-250 km long border with China in these two districts, have also been asked to step up vigil.

