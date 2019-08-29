Amid Haryana turmoil, Congress may face crisis in Jharkhand

The Congress, which is tackling turmoil in its Haryana unit, could plunge into a crisis in Jharkhand too.

A section of the state party leadership, it is learnt, is upset with the appointment of former Lok Sabha MP Rameshwar Oraon as president of the Jharkhand Congress unit. Some leaders also predicted an exodus from the party ahead of the Assembly elections, due in three months.

Sources said several senior party leaders, including former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay, are not happy with Oraon’s appointment. And in the line of fire, is AICC in-charge for Jharkhand, R P N Singh. When contacted, Sahay told The Indian Express that he has “nothing to say about the people who have been appointed since they are our colleagues” but added that “the interests of Congress workers and the Congress party are suffering because of the vested interests of R P N Singh”.

Sahay alleged that Singh wants to run Jharkhand Congress with a “remote control”.

“Small people want to appoint smaller people under them. Lilliputians want lilliputians under them,” he said.

Former Jharkhand Congress president Sukhdeo Bhagat hoped that Oraon and the new team would perform well but recalled that Oraon has in the past taken a line that “Rahul Gandhi can be the president of the party but not my leader”.

“I am not challenging or opposing the decision of the party high command. But there are certain things which are there… which cannot be forgotten. Oraon had worked against the three past presidents of the Jharkhand Congress. He had opposed Pradeep Balmuchu, he had opposed me and then Ajoy Kumar. He has lost three consecutive elections…I don’t know who is giving wrong reports to our high command…I don’t why he has been appointed,” he said.

Bhagat, however, said his good wishes are with Oraon and “we all hope that the party will perform well in elections under his leadership”.

Some Jharkhand Congress leaders said there is a buzz that “many people, including some MLAs, could leave the party”.

Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to take a decision on the turmoil in its unit in Haryana, another poll-bound state. While senior party leaders said former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda will not leave the party, they admitted that the problem is far from resolved. Hooda wants state Congress president Ashok Tanwar to be replaced.

AICC general secretary in-charge of the state, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has had a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, but sources said the party is yet to find a compromise formula acceptable to all factions.