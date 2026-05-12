Amid Gulf conflict, PM on a five-nation trip from May 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go on a five-nation trip from May 15 to 20, during which he will visit the United Arab Emirates, The Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Monday.

Modi will begin his visit from the UAE on May 15. Thereafter, he will visit The Netherlands (May 15-17), Sweden (May 17-18), Norway (May 18-19) and Italy (May 19-20).

In Norway, he will attend the India-Nordic Summit on May 19, which will be attended by leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden and Norway. PM’s visit to Norway for the Summit was scheduled in May last year, but was cancelled after Op Sindoor.

About the UAE leg, the MEA said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on May 15, 2026, where he will meet the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will have the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral issues, in particular energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest. They will also discuss ways to advance the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership underpinned by strong political, cultural, economic and people-to-people links.” “The visit will serve to promote the significant trade and investment linkages between the two countries,” it said.

At a time when India is navigating security and economic challenges amidst the instability in West Asia, the last-minute addition of the UAE is significant.

For the second leg of his visit, PM Modi will be visiting The Netherlands from May 15-17, where he will meet Dutch PM Rob Jetten.

Explained Critical timing

During the visit, he will call on Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima as well.

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In his talks with Prime Minister Jetten, Modi will discuss cooperation in “defence, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors and a strategic partnership on water”.

The MEA said, “Prime Minister’s visit early in the tenure of the new (Dutch) government will provide an opportunity to further deepen and expand the multifaceted partnership.”

For the third leg of the visit, PM Modi will meet Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson on May17-18 at Gothenburg, Sweden.

The MEA said, “PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with PM Kristersson to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, which has reached $7.75 billion (2025), and Swedish FDI into India which has reached $2.825 billion (2000 – 2025), as well as collaboration in green transition, AI, emerging technologies, startups, resilient supply chains, defence, space, climate action and people-to-people ties.”

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The two prime ministers will also address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders forum, along with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will visit Norway from May 18 to 19 for the Third India-Nordic Summit and bilateral engagements. This will be Modi’s first visit to Norway, and the first visit by an Indian PM in 43 years.

He will also call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja, and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre.

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit will take place in Oslo on May 19. Here, PM Modi will be joined by Norwegian PM Støre, Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen, Finland PM Petteri Orpo, Iceland PM Kristrún Frostadóttir and Swedish PM Kristersson.

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In the final leg, Modi will visit Italy on May 19-20 and meet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni. He will also call on Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella.