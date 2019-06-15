Amid gathering trade war clouds, PM Modi calls out protectionism at SCO

As India decided to impose retaliatory import duties on 29 US items, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted trade protectionism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit Friday and underscored the need for a rules-based, anti-discriminatory and all-inclusive WTO-centred multilateral trading system.

At the summit in Bishkek, Modi said unilateralism and protectionism has not benefited anyone and that economic cooperation is the basis of “our people’s future”. “We need a rule-based, transparent, anti-discriminatory, open and all inclusive WTO-centred multilateral trading system so that the interests of every country specially the developing ones can be taken care of,” he said.

His remarks come days after US President Donald Trump terminated India’s benefits under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) scheme and amid a raging trade war between the US and China. With Chinese President Xi Jinping looking on, Modi said that India is committed to making a favourable environment for economic cooperation between SCO member countries. After meeting with Modi earlier, Xi had said that India and China should uphold free trade, and multilateralism.

The Bishkek declaration adopted by the SCO countries, which included India and China, said that the situation in global politics and economy remains “turbulent and tense”, and the process of economic globalisation is being “hindered” by the growing unilateral protectionist policies and other challenges in international trade.

The SCO leaders stress on the importance of further improving the architecture of global economic governance, and deepening cooperation to build a transparent, predictable and stable environment for the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation through the consistent strengthening of the multilateral trading system based on the rules and regulations of the WTO, and through opposition to the fragmentation of global trade and trade protectionism in all its forms, it said.

“They believe that unilateral protectionist actions in violation of WTO rules and regulations undermine the multilateral trade system and threaten the world economy and trade,” it said.

