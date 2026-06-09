Amid fresh strikes in West Asia, India calls for quick de-escalation, dialogue
New Delhi’s statement was cautious and carefully phrased since Israel, a close strategic partner, broke the ceasefire as it launched attacks on Lebanon, despite US President Donald Trump’s warnings otherwise.
With the almost two-month fragile ceasefire disrupted by exchange of fresh strikes between Israel and Iran, India expressed concern at the renewed attacks in West Asia and called for immediate de-escalation, ensuring civilians stay unharmed and talks to find a diplomatic solution.
New Delhi’s statement was cautious and carefully phrased since Israel, a close strategic partner, broke the ceasefire as it launched attacks on Lebanon, despite US President Donald Trump’s warnings otherwise.
The Ministry of External Affairs statement was headlined “Developments in West Asia” — a benign description of what’s really happening on-ground. It said, “India deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia. These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community.” It did not specifically say who targeted whom.
Iran and Israel signaled on Monday that they were ready to wind down the military escalation that briefly shattered a fragile two-month cease-fire and brought West Asia back to the precipice of full-blown war.
The Indian statement made three appeals: “We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region.”
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As the death toll of Indians crossed double digits — 10 civilians killed since the war began on February 28 — Delhi yet again articulated its concern for the lives of innocent civilians. There are about one crore (10 million) Indians in West Asia and the conflict poses a threat to their lives and livelihoods.
Explained
Navigating turbulence
While keeping Indian nationals safe has been a priority for the government, it also faces the diplomatic challenge of keeping communication lines open with all sides — Israel, Iran and the US. This has been a major diplomatic task as Delhi continues to navigate the turbulence in the region and protect its interests.
The advisories are not new, but the timing suggests that Delhi is worried about their well-being.
The Narendra Modi government had evacuated more than 2,400 Indians from Iran in the first two months of the war. In late April, the Indian Embassy in Tehran had reported that it facilitated movement of Indian nationals through Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India. It had said that 2,423 Indian nationals, including 1,091 students and 657 fishermen, have moved out of Iran into Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The Indian Embassy in Iran, which has issued at least seven such advisories in the past few months, posted on X: “In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran.” It also advised the Indians presently in Iran to exit the country by any available mode of transport.
An estimated 6,000 Indians, including students, are in Iran currently.
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In Tel Aviv, the Indian Embassy strongly advised Indians to strictly adhere to safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities. “In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times,” it said.
The Indian nationals in Israel have also been advised to “remain in proximity to designated shelters” and “to familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work.”
“Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly,” it said.
Around 40,000 Indians are said to be in Israel presently. “The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary,” the Indian mission in Tel Aviv said.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More
Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More