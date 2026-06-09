Amid fresh strikes in West Asia, India calls for quick de-escalation, dialogue

With the almost two-month fragile ceasefire disrupted by exchange of fresh strikes between Israel and Iran, India expressed concern at the renewed attacks in West Asia and called for immediate de-escalation, ensuring civilians stay unharmed and talks to find a diplomatic solution.

New Delhi’s statement was cautious and carefully phrased since Israel, a close strategic partner, broke the ceasefire as it launched attacks on Lebanon, despite US President Donald Trump’s warnings otherwise.

The Ministry of External Affairs statement was headlined “Developments in West Asia” — a benign description of what’s really happening on-ground. It said, “India deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia. These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community.” It did not specifically say who targeted whom.

Iran and Israel signaled on Monday that they were ready to wind down the military escalation that briefly shattered a fragile two-month cease-fire and brought West Asia back to the precipice of full-blown war.

The Indian statement also made a case for an end to the war – which has impacted India with rising fuel and commodity prices with the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

MEA said, “This conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies.”

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The Indian statement made three appeals: “We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region.”

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As the death toll of Indians crossed double digits — 10 civilians killed since the war began on February 28 — Delhi yet again articulated its concern for the lives of innocent civilians. There are about one crore (10 million) Indians in West Asia and the conflict poses a threat to their lives and livelihoods.

Explained Navigating turbulence While keeping Indian nationals safe has been a priority for the government, it also faces the diplomatic challenge of keeping communication lines open with all sides — Israel, Iran and the US. This has been a major diplomatic task as Delhi continues to navigate the turbulence in the region and protect its interests.

The advisories are not new, but the timing suggests that Delhi is worried about their well-being.

The Narendra Modi government had evacuated more than 2,400 Indians from Iran in the first two months of the war. In late April, the Indian Embassy in Tehran had reported that it facilitated movement of Indian nationals through Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India. It had said that 2,423 Indian nationals, including 1,091 students and 657 fishermen, have moved out of Iran into Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Indian Embassy in Iran, which has issued at least seven such advisories in the past few months, posted on X: “In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran.” It also advised the Indians presently in Iran to exit the country by any available mode of transport.

An estimated 6,000 Indians, including students, are in Iran currently.

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In Tel Aviv, the Indian Embassy strongly advised Indians to strictly adhere to safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities. “In view of the prevailing security situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times,” it said.

The Indian nationals in Israel have also been advised to “remain in proximity to designated shelters” and “to familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work.”

“Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly,” it said.

Around 40,000 Indians are said to be in Israel presently. “The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary,” the Indian mission in Tel Aviv said.