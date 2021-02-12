Amid farmers’ stir, J&K L-G says social media being used to generate social conflict

Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday termed cybercrime as a big threat in recent times, adding that criminal activities in the virtual world is a new generation warfare which needs effective monitoring and quick response.

Addressing the Attestation cum Passing-Out-Parade of three probationary deputy superintendents of police and 583 probationary sub-inspectors, including 30 women personnel, at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy here, the L-G said, “Social media is being used to generate social conflict, the only purpose of which is spreading sophisticated propaganda and disrupting peace’’.

The role of social media has come under the scanner in the midst of the ongoing farmers’ protest on Delhi’s borders, with the Centre asking Twitter to take down handles that it claims are peddling misinformation and propaganda.

“Tackling such organised apparatus and network is crucial for peaceful social order,” he said, adding, “I believe that to fight this gang of global networks, our young officers with communication and technology background will be a multiplier force”. He urged the young police officers to effectively tackle new challenges such as cybercrime and radicalisation, as it would prove to be a benchmark of their strength and ability.

Challenges will keep changing with time, he said, adding that “…from basic policing to dark web crime, from regular crimes to forensics, the area of your work will slowly expand”. The biggest deterrent to crime is effective investigation and conviction of criminals, he said, adding that the way in which investigation is done in Jammu and Kashmir is commendable.

Many of the passing-out cadets happen to be postgraduates, with more than 50 being engineers and over 60 B.Tech holders. Some of them also hold law degrees. Even during their training period, they were deployed on Covid-19 protocol duties, besides ensuring smooth conduct of DDC and panchayat elections.

Pointing out that public service and sacrifice is the proud legacy of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the L-G said, “The feeling that a common man should feel safe and secure and live his life without any fear is in the DNA of JKP’’. He asked the passing-out cadets to remember what they have been taught during their training days by their instructors and perform their duties with sincerity and dedication after moving out from the police academy.

Reminding them of their primary role to ensure law and order in the UT after becoming active members of the police force, he said, “Along with eradicating terrorism from J&K, you are entrusted with the responsibility of earning the trust of common people. Honesty, integrity, hard work and dedication will help you in discharging your duties efficiently”.