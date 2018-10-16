Amid family rift, Dushyant Chautala says not guilty

Dushyant Chautala in Hisar on Monday. (Express Photo) Dushyant Chautala in Hisar on Monday. (Express Photo)

Days after former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala disbanded INLD’s student and youth wings for indiscipline during the party’s Gohana rally, his grandson and Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala Monday said he was “not guilty and he will prove it”.

Om Prakash had expressed displeasure over hooting against his younger son and Haryana’s Leader of Opposition, Abhay Singh Chautala, allegedly at the behest of Dushyant’s supporters during the Gohana ally. Dushyant’s brother Digvijay Chautala was heading INLD’s students wing INSO when O P Chautala announced the decision to disband it. He, however, refused to accept the decision.

In Hisar on Monday, Dushyant said, “I am hurt by the circumstances following the (Gohana) rally, but when a tsunami takes place, you can’t pick a drop and hold it guilty (for the tsunami)… I am not guilty. I will prove it.”

