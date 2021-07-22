Amid exit talk, BS Yediyurappa says privileged to be loyal worker of BJP

KARNATAKA CHIEF Minister B S Yediyurappa, who maintained silence over the past four days as members of his Lingayat community and supporters opposed any move by the BJP central leadership to replace him, issued a statement on Wednesday to reaffirm his loyalty to the BJP and to adhere to the party’s discipline.

“I am privileged to be a loyal worker of the BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics and behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests/indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party,” he said amid speculation that he would leave office once the government completes two years on July 26.

Yediyurappa traveled to Delhi over the past weekend and was reportedly told by party leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he should work toward bringing the BJP to power again – in what is being seen as a sign that the party expects the 78-year-old veteran to resign of his volition.

The Chief Minister was initially scheduled to attend a legislature party meeting on July 26 and hold a luncheon with MLAs on July 25 but the programmes have now been reportedly rescheduled.

Since his return from Delhi on Saturday, Yediyurappa has received an outpouring of support from seers within the dominant Lingayat community to which he belongs. The support from his community has come even as BJP MLAs considered to be his loyalists have remained silent, unlike in the past when they would engage in shows of strength to declare Yediyurappa as their undisputed leader in the party.

On Wednesday, more than 50 seers from various Lingayat mutts across Karnataka met Yediyurappa and requested him to complete his term as Chief Minister. Siddalinga Swamy of Siddaganga Mutt, a prominent Lingayat mutt, asked the BJP central leadership not to remove Yediyurappa from the CM’s post amid the pandemic and let him complete his term.

“In these difficult times, Yediyurappa is doing good work. In these times of difficulty, this news about leadership change is not necessary. We want him to continue till the next Assembly elections due in April 2023,” Siddalinga Swamy told reporters.