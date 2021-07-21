Amid elusive truce, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s show of strength at Golden Temple today

The suspense over a possible truce between Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and newly appointed state Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, deepened further with both leaders sticking to their stance even as a close aide of the CM brushed aside as “rumours” reports of Sidhu seeking an appointment with him.

“Reports of @sherryontop seeking time to meet @capt_amarinder are totally false. No time has been sought whatsoever. No change in stance… CM won’t meet #NavjotSinghSidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him,” media advisor to CM, Raveen Thukral,tweeted.

The remarks came amid a tug-of-war between the camps led by the CM and Sidhu over the latter’s show of strength at Golden Temple on Wednesday.

Sidhu, who reached Amritsar Tuesday, is scheduled to visit the Golden Temple. His camp is expecting presence of 50 legislators at the Sikh shrine when Sidhu reaches there.

While Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is organising the show for Sidhu, several legislators said Amarinder’s aides were calling them up asking them to refrain from attending the event.

The situation is reminiscent of a similar scenario on the day when Sidhu was named the state party chief. While Sidhu’s predecessor Sunil Jakhar had called a meeting of MLAs on Monday, CM’s aides had started calling up legislators to skip it.

“Senior party leaders, who are close to the CM have asked us to avoid going to the Golden Temple tomorrow. We do not know what to do,” said an MLA on anonymity.

Randhawa, meanwhile, is buoyant. “A number of MLAs, Jakhar and a few other leaders will be gathering at the Golden Temple. We are only restricting the gathering to MLAs due to Covid pandemic. Otherwise, we would have called up more people”.

Meanwhile, Cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra ruled out any personal meeting with Sidhu till he resolves his issues with the CM.

Mahindra welcomed the Amritsar East MLA’s elevation to the post of PCC chief saying the decision had been taken by the high command. “However, I will not meet him (Sidhu) till he meets the CM and resolves his issues with him”, said Mohindra, adding that the CM is the leader of the Congress legislative party and he is duty bound to follow him.