Amid drums, slogans and a nod to his father’s legacy, Nishant Kumar begins a 300-km ‘Sadbhav Yatra’

Before he set out, Nishant sought the blessings of his father at his new residence, 7, Circular Road. (Express Photo by Rahul Sharma)

As he got into his waiting yellow bus amid a shower of flower petals and the sound of drums, conches and bugles, Nishant Kumar clearly laid out what it was — a political outreach for the Janata Dal (United) scion.

“Sadbhav means having the same feeling for all, whether rich or poor, backward or forward, Dalits or minorities,” Nishant said, standing in front of the yellow luxury bus with a life-size image of his father. “Just as my father used to start all his yatras from West Champaran — the karmabhoomi of Mahatma Gandhi — I’m also doing the same.”

On Sunday, Nishant, son of Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister Nitish Kumar, embarked on his first political yatra, the Sadbhav Yatra, since entering politics in March. For the next four months, Nishant will travel a 300-km yatra from Patna to Valmiki Nagar, with stops at Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Lauria, Bettiah and Bagaha — and the key irrigation and border landmark in Champaran, the Gandak Barrage.