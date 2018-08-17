Amid deluge in neighbouring Kerala, half of Karnataka faces drought

Director of the state Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre Dr G S Srinivasa Reddy said the situation was bad in ten out of 12 districts in the north interior region of Karnataka. (Representational Image) Director of the state Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre Dr G S Srinivasa Reddy said the situation was bad in ten out of 12 districts in the north interior region of Karnataka. (Representational Image)

Even as parts of the state and neighbouring Kerala are reeling under floods, at least 16 districts in Karnataka have recorded deficient rainfall with the government mulling declaring them drought-hit. According to data provided by the Revenue department, four districts in south interior and 12 in north interior Karnataka had received less rainfall during the south-west monsoon since June this year.

Director of the state Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre Dr G S Srinivasa Reddy said the situation was bad in ten out of 12 districts in the north interior region. “We had a meeting yesterday where we discussed the issue of deficient rainfall in 16 districts. Barring seven districts in coastal and Malnad region, ten out of 12 districts in north interior Karnataka are facing severe deficient rainfall,” he told PTI.

The process to declare the districts which received deficient rainfall as drought hit was already in process and the government will take a call based on the recommendation of the revenue department by this month end, Reddy said. Relief measures would be taken thereafter, he added.

Data released by State EmergencyOperation Centre said districts of Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Gadag were the worst affected following scanty rainfall. On the other hand, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi received above normal rainfall and have been hit by floods.

