Amid debate on Sidhu flirting with AAP, he posts his pictures with Gandhis

Navjot Sidhu, who had resigned from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Cabinet in July last year in protest against the CM changing his portfolio after citing non-performance, has not been in touch with any Congress leader lately. (File) Navjot Sidhu, who had resigned from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Cabinet in July last year in protest against the CM changing his portfolio after citing non-performance, has not been in touch with any Congress leader lately. (File)

The Congress is watching former minister and party MLA from Amritsar (East) Navjot Singh Sidhu amid speculation that he was in touch with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through strategist Prashant Kishor, who was responsible for getting Sidhu in the Congress ahead of the 2017 Assembly election.

The issue was a matter of discussion in Punjab’s polity on Wednesday. Sidhu, who had resigned from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Cabinet in July last year in protest against the CM changing his portfolio after citing non-performance, has not been in touch with any Congress leader lately. He has been actively distributing ration to the needy and masks and PPE kits for frontline Covid warriors but has been incommunicado.

Although the CM is learnt to be trying to get Prashant Kishor on Punjab Congress board for 2022 Assembly election, a few Congress leaders believe that Sidhu was in touch with PK, who was trying to take him to AAP, the main opposition party in Punjab.

The speculation has stemmed from the fact that Sidhu did not get to social media to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi about economic help for the poor of the country amid Covid lockdown at AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi’s call. Sidhu, who is active on social media and had floated his You Tube channel Jittega Punjab, was probably the only Congress leader from the state not to have gone to social media on Gandhi’s call last week.

Since then party leaders have been privately saying that he was trying to ditch the Congress. Sidhu has often openly exhibited his closeness with the Gandhi family. He had often taken on Amarinder but always praised the Gandhis.

His wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, too has been criticising the Amarinder government on her twitter handle. She hit out for hiking MBBS fee, meagre reduction in power tarif. A few days ago, she had praised Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his government’s fight against Covid but later deleted the tweet.

Sidhu too has been posting on his channel, videos on his stand on excise policy when a controversy had erupted in Punjab over Chief Secretray Karan Avtar Singh.

While a few AAP leaders denied that the party was in touch with Sidhu, senior Congress leaders have been weighing whether Sidhu would be more dangerous in AAP or if he floats his own party in the state.

As Sidhu’s options were being debated, he put a video on his channel calling it Sach da Safar in which he traced his political journey when he contested four elections on BJP tickets and was then asked to move out of Punjab. He even mentioned how he quit Rajya Sabha and later resigned from the Cabinet.

Sidhu tried to put a stop to the speculation by sharing his pictures with Rahul Gandhi’s Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the end of the video that said Praan jaye par vachan na jaye.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd