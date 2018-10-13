Amid cyclone alert: 130 Gujarat crew members in boats near Oman shifted to safety

As per the release, they got a message on Wednesday that cyclone Luban was to hit Salalah port of Oman and so, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held discussions with the central government, Indian Navy and GMB to get the 130 crew members in around 8-10 fishing boats shifted to safety. (File) As per the release, they got a message on Wednesday that cyclone Luban was to hit Salalah port of Oman and so, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held discussions with the central government, Indian Navy and GMB to get the 130 crew members in around 8-10 fishing boats shifted to safety. (File)

Around 130 Gujarati crew members in 8-10 fishing boats near Oman were shifted to safety from the effects of Luban cyclone with the joint intervention of the Indian government, Indian Navy, Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) and the Royal Navy of Oman, said an official release of Gujarat government on Friday.

As per the release, they got a message on Wednesday that cyclone Luban was to hit Salalah port of Oman and so, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held discussions with the central government, Indian Navy and GMB to get the 130 crew members in around 8-10 fishing boats shifted to safety.

“Some Gujarati crew members were not willing to leave Salalah port. And therefore, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, through Indian Navy, suggested the Royal Navy of Oman to compulsorily shift such crew members to safety… Accordingly, the Royal Navy of Oman had done the procedure to shift the crew members to safety,” it added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App