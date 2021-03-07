Amid Covid surge, night curfew back in four Punjab districts

In the view of the recent upsurge in the Covid-19 cases across Punjab, a night curfew has been imposed four districts — all in Doaba region — from Saturday.

The orders to impose the curfew came came after Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan and Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta held a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation with all deputy commissioners (DCs), district police chiefs and civil surgeons via video conferencing. The districts where the night curfew has been imposed are Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala. The night curfew will remain in place in the districts from 11 pm to 5 am.

Last month, the Punjab government had authorised DCs to impose the night curfew in Covid-19 hotspots if needed. DCs of other districts have also been assessing the situation. The state has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases for nearly four weeks.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori had earlier in the day said the order will be effective from Saturday till further directions. However, there will be relaxation for workers or staff working in factories which run on 24-hour shifts and also for medical emergencies.

Vehicles plying on the national highways and those returning from air/rail or buses travel will also be exempted.

District officials have been asked to enforce Covid-19 “appropriate behaviour” in every organisation. Earlier, the state government had passed an order to limit the number of people in indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Jalandhar reported 242 cases on Thursday, 134 cases on Friday and 154 on Saturday. Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur on Saturday reported 156, 85 and 137 cases, respectively.

Health officials had ascribed the upswing in cases to non-adherence of Covid-19 safety guidelines.